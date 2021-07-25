Staff forced to flee a sewage flood, ruining the landlady’s first night off since launching a new bar.

During the Old Swan sink hole panic, the landlady of a newly established pub flooded out has described how bar staff transporting kegs had to evacuate as water filled the bar’s cellar “in seconds.”

After moving from her previous location in the Baltic Triangle, Paula Rimmer established Alhambra Bar in Old Swan four weeks ago.

Water flowed in as a road crumbled outside her Prescot Road business when a water main ruptured, she told The Washington Newsday, and the work she had put into her new venture was “bang, boom, gone” in a matter of minutes.

READ MORE: A 21-year-old plumber is fighting for his life after his best friend was killed in the Crosby beach tragedy.

“Staff were down in the cellar removing kegs and they said they could hear water, so they went around and it had filled up in seconds,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“There was almost a foot of water in the bar, and people had to jump to the top of the bar to get away from the water.

“It was full of sewage, and my leather sofas, as well as the wooden floor – reclaimed wooden planks – were floating. It’s barely been four weeks since we opened.”

Paula said she was enjoying her first night off since establishing the pub in June when she received a call informing her that her establishment had been flooded.

“It was my first night off, and I’d just gotten out of the bath,” Paula explained.

“I barely live around the corner, so I got in the car, but we couldn’t even get down there since the road had been shut down so rapidly.

“It was dangerous, and my main concern was that the personnel would be able to escape.

“When we first opened, a lot of people asked, ‘Are you aware of the floods?’

“I couldn’t believe it; I figured they’d have to climb through the cellar first, which is 10 or 11 feet high. It certainly did.”

Paula claims that this is the latest in a string of nightmares for the landlady, who has had to deal with covid, relocate venues, etc. “The summary has come to an end.”