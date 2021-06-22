Staff at the University of Liverpool are planning a strike in protest over job losses.

Staff at the University of Liverpool will refuse to mark students’ work starting on Friday, June 18 in protest of 32 colleagues being laid go.

As part of reorganization plans, the university stated in January that teaching and research employees in the Health and Life Sciences faculty will be laid off in May. Since then, the number of layoffs has dropped from 47 to 32.

The University and College Union (UCU) was opposed to the ideas, resulting in a three-week strike by 1,300 employees, which lasted until Friday, June 8.

After 84 percent of members voted in an April referendum in favor of strike action, the exam season was disrupted. The Liverpool Guild of Students backed the UCU and opposed layoffs.

“We’re a little bit mystified as to why this (cutting plan) is going ahead, given a lot of the people identified are really extremely brilliant academics,” a spokesman of the University of Liverpool UCU stated.

“It would be extremely easy for management to remove these redundancies because there is no financial need.”

In the run-up to the boycott, university administration has instructed workers to prioritize marking.

According to a member of the Liverpool University UCU committee, this is reasonable, but in other departments, up to 80% of work remains to be assessed.

“Every year, we’re down to the wire, even when we’ve been marking solidly for three weeks,” they remarked. So it’s basically difficult when we only have three days.”

Concerns about the influence of missing grades on the value of degrees awarded by the university have been addressed by the university.

“It is critical that we fix these misconceptions today to avoid the unneeded stress and upheaval that is being sowed in our community,” a spokeswoman said.

“We are absolutely confident in the value of our degrees and have provided solutions which balance the importance of your progression, graduation, further study or job opportunities with the essential integrity of your degree.

“Under no circumstances would we jeopardize the integrity and worth of that award, as well as our own. The summary comes to a close.