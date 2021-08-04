Staff at the University of Liverpool are on strike for ten days.

Staff at the University of Liverpool began a ten-day strike today in an attempt to avoid mandatory layoffs.

Plans to restructure the Health and Life Sciences faculty to enable the university to combat extreme health inequalities in the Liverpool City Region included plans to lay off 47 research and teaching employees, including one who works to reduce destitution in Birkenhead.

Since the proposals were disclosed in January, negotiations, strike action, and a boycott of marking have reduced that number down.

Anyone who has a Barclays account should be on the lookout for a scam.

After months of escalation on both sides, the University and College Union (UCU) is aiming for one more push to bring the round of redundancies to a close.

“Staff have conducted ongoing industrial action in defense of jobs since May,” Ant O’Hanlon, University of Liverpool, said in a statement.

“Management is now facing extensive disruption during one of the most critical phases of the academic year: confirmation and clearance.

“Whenever we are faced with the danger of compulsory redundancies, we have made it very clear that we are prepared to take continuous strike action.

“The ball is clearly in the employer’s court, and it can easily avoid any more inconvenience and reputational damage by simply removing the threat of two mandatory redundancies.”

The ‘rank and yank’ criteria used to justify the redundancies, according to university academics, are based on benchmarks they were never required to meet.

“The University has been involved in good dialogue with UCU in recent days and weeks, and we are hopeful of reaching a successful conclusion soon,” a university official stated.

“We are thus quite disappointed that the UCU has chosen to go on strike again in the midst of the dispute resolution process, at such a crucial stage of these deliberations.

“Recent conversations have resulted in a large increase in the voluntary severance payout on offer for all colleagues who are still at risk of being laid off, as well as the suspension of pay deductions for those who participated in the marking and assessment boycott.

“The University has made both of these offers conditional on the conclusion of the.”

“The summary comes to an end.”