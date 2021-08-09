Staff at the Health Department are able to work from home full-time.

Staff at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will no longer be required to work part-time in the office starting in September, allowing public officials to work from home full-time.

According to the Guardian, staff at the DHSC were told that a requirement for them to work in Westminster between four and eight days each month had been abolished.

Departments in Whitehall are expected to “carefully boost” the number of people working in the office.

On July 19, England’s requirement to work from home as much as possible was rescinded, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak emphasized the advantages of staying in the workplace, especially for younger people.

Departments in Whitehall have the freedom to create working arrangements that suit their needs.

According to the Guardian, the DHSC has given its employees notice that starting in September, they must be in the office for a minimum of four and a maximum of eight days each month, unless there is a business or wellness reason.

DHSC’s head of workplace and director of HR, however, notified colleagues on Thursday that “it is evident that we cannot proceed with this phase on the scheduled timeframe,” according to a notice viewed by the newspaper.

“The Civil Service continues to follow Government direction as we gradually and prudently increase the number of staff working at the office,” a government spokesperson said.

“Our approach, which builds on what we learned during the epidemic, takes advantage of both office and home-based working benefits across the UK.”

Despite the government’s stated view, one Cabinet minister told the Daily Mail that civil officials who work from home should be penalized.

“People who work from home aren’t paying their commuting costs, so they’ve gotten a de facto wage raise, which is unjust to others who go to work,” the minister explained.

“If individuals aren’t going to work, they don’t deserve the same terms and conditions as those who are.”

Officials have stated that the government expects a gradual return to work during the summer, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has emphasized the importance of prudence.