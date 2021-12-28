Staff at John Lewis are being chastised after they were denied a £500 bonus owing to early redundancy.

John Lewis was chastised on social media after some Christmas workers were denied a £500 bonus.

According to The Mirror, the retailer employed 4,000 temporary workers to help with the Christmas rush at its John Lewis and Waitrose stores, but laid off 120 of them early due to low sales.

Many of the employees had contracts that ran until December 30 and included a £500 bonus if they worked all of their shifts. However, because they were completed early, they did not receive the additional funds.

One enraged mother turned to social media to announce that her crippled son had been laid off by John Lewis on December 23.

He didn’t get the £500 bonus or the extra week of pay he was expecting.

The mother then chastised John Lewis for commencing its Boxing Day specials a few days later, demonstrating to shoppers the generosity that the retailer had not shown to many of its employees.

“On December 23, 2021, all temp personnel were advised that they were no longer necessary,” she wrote on Twitter.

“There will be no attendance bonus or additional weeks’ pay.”

“On the backs of the temp staff’s hard work and commitment to the contract, John Lewis online clients obtain bargains [and]discounts.”

According to a John Lewis representative, some employees who were laid off on December 23 would be eligible for incentives if they met certain criteria.

“We are really sorry to hear about this,” a spokeswoman told the New York Times. All of our temporary workers are hired through a third-party agency, and contract lengths are intentionally left vague owing to the unpredictability of holiday work demands, which is a yearly event for all shops.

“The majority of the temporary staff we hired over the holidays are already returned and will continue to assist us during our January sales period, and many will return for other peak business periods.”

"We take this extremely seriously, and we've been working closely with the agency to better understand what transpired in this case and to clear up any misunderstandings."