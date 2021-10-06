Staff at Home Bargains hurried to the scene of a young boy’s “harrowing scream.”

A mother thanked grocery employees for assisting her when her baby son cried and vomited all over the place.

The mother detailed the event on a local Facebook page, saying it happened at Home Bargains in Rock Retail Park, Birkenhead, on Saturday (October 1).

Before he “gave out this horrible scream,” she said her son told her his stomach and back hurt.

As a result of a police plea for information, a man was found deceased after being hit by a car.

The mother reported her son let out a scream that sounded like he was in pain, followed by projective vomiting all over the place.

She stated she felt humiliated because everyone were gazing at her and her son and the floor were covered in vomit.

Helen and Mike, two “wonderful” staff members, rushed over and asked if she was okay.

They escorted her to the rear of the business so she could clean up after her son, she added, and they said “nothing was too much trouble” for them.

“I just want to thank Mike and Helen who work at Home Bargain on The Rock Retail today,” the mother said in her full message.

“My small boy complained that his stomach and back hurt, and he let out a terrifying scream of pain before projectile vomiting all over himself and the floor.

“I was embarrassed because a few people were staring at me, but these two employees were amazing.

“Helen inquired whether I was okay and summoned Mike, who walked me to the back and allowed me to clean up after my son.

“He went out and bought him some water and wipes, and he kept an eye on us.

“They were incredible, and nothing was too much difficulty for them.” Please show this to anybody who knows them. Thanks.”

The mum’s post on the public group, in which she described the staff members’ warmth, received hundreds of comments and over 2.3K likes.

“Love this, makes such a difference when people are truly kind,” Katy said in response to the post. You’ve done a fantastic job, both of you. xxx” I hope your son is doing well now.

“Congratulations to Helen and Mike,” Doreen wrote. More compassionate and helpful people like you are needed in stores.” “The summary comes to an end.”