Staff at a party shop are subjected to a horrific ordeal by a masked man wielding a knife.

Police are investigating after it was claimed that a guy armed with a huge knife entered Stevie Mac’s Party Shop at 1.50 p.m. yesterday (October 28).

The hooded robber is claimed to have demanded money from panicked employees at the Walton shop on County Road, who complied.

Detectives are reportedly conducting CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations, and are encouraging anyone with knowledge to come forward.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Following an armed robbery on County Road in Walton, we’re looking for witnesses.

“This was a terrible incident that has left the victims who were simply performing their jobs fearful for their lives,” Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said.

“No one should have to go through such a nightmare, and we’re doing everything we can to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice.”

“Anyone who was near the shop on Thursday afternoon and observed this incident or the guy described is urged to contact us as any information you may have could help us.”

