Staff at a city center shop are being terrorized by gangs of teenagers.

Staff at a city centre store are afraid to go to work because of a group of stealing thugs.

On Sunday, August 8, the youngsters were captured on camera stealing things from the Liverpool Gift Shop in Williamson Square.

Suneer Kottayil, the shop’s owner, said that different gangs of adolescents target the shop on a weekly basis, stealing items and intimidating employees.

Suneer, who also owns a Whitechapel business, has posted the video in the hopes that the families of those involved may recognize their children and see the distress they are causing.

“This happens once or twice a week,” the 32-year-old told The Washington Newsday. To be honest, we’ve grown tired of it.

“I probably lost £50-£60 and a half-hour of business, but everyone, especially at work, needs to feel comfortable.

Six boys can be seen entering the shop and standing with their hoods up next to the cash register.

Two of the boys begin taking lighters from a box on the counter, and one of them looks to walk out of the business holding a lighter.

Another boy can be seen picking up a lighter and toying with it as half of the group leaves the shop.

When approached by a shop employee, the boy pushes her out of the way and exits the store.

“They came back three times in the same day,” Suneer explained. When they returned the second time, I directed my employees to seal the doors and tell them, “If you have any work, you may do it inside.”

“When they came back for the third time, I told the employees that we should close the shutters and leave.”

Suneer claimed he was having supper with his family at home that evening after working all week.

Suneer said that when the lads returned for the third time, they congregated outside the shop and began shouting obscenities at the employees.

“It happens once or twice a week – it’s not the same kids,” he explained.

“This isn’t about the money; it’s about the fact that it’s something we don’t want.

“We have too many things to manage as a company, and these things are unnecessary.”

“The summary comes to an end.”