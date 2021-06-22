Staff at a chip store rush to assist a 6-year-old child who was struck by a car on a busy road.

After being struck by a car on a busy road, a six-year-old girl was brought to the hospital with a head injury.

A incident between a Ford Mondeo and a young kid occurred on Park Lane in Netherton on Sunday, according to Merseyside Police.

According to the ECHO, the incident occurred outside Mr Chips chip business, with authorities receiving a report at around 8.25 p.m.

READ MORE: A three-year-old makes a “scary” discovery close to her mother’s head while she sleeps

A six-year-old girl was transported to hospital with a head injury, according to the North West Ambulance Service.

According to police, the driver pulled over to the side of the road and the girl was brought to the hospital as a precaution.

Witnesses commended the personnel at the chip business, with one noting, “The people at Mr Chips did everything they could to help.”

“I’m very pleased the little child is okay; that road is so busy.”

Sign up for the Liverpool Echo’s newsletters to get the latest news delivered straight to your inbox.

Every day – often twice a day – we send out a variety of emails with the newest news, breaking headlines, and information on coronavirus, as well as the latest Liverpool and Everton sports articles.

It’s straightforward, easy, and free to sign up for one or all of these bulletins.

Simply follow this link to our sign-up page for our newsletter. Once you’re there, enter your email address in the box at the top that reads Email, then select the newsletters you wish to receive.

When you’ve made your decision, scroll down to the bottom and click the Update preference button.

That concludes our discussion. From that point on, your emails will arrive in your inbox.