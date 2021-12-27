Staff approach a struggling nan in the shop, and she cries.

When employees approached a nan of three in a Liverpool supermarket, she cried.

The woman was in Kirkdale Community Shop on Walton Road, a members-only discount grocery, when she received something that made her cry.

“She’s just lost family members, and she’s really hurting financially right now,” Joanne Draper, the Community Shop’s regional social impact manager, told The Washington Newsday.

"She was moved to tears, and she was extremely pleased to be able to acquire a few toys for her three grandchildren."

“All she said was, ‘You’ve made such a difference.'”

“Every one of them that we’ve donated to has a unique tale to tell, but I think that one in particular stood out for me.”

“To be honest, it just makes the struggle worthwhile.” It’s a rewarding work because you can see the difference you make in people’s lives.” Hundreds of local children from families struggling to purchase for food, let alone gifts, were among the woman’s grandchildren.

The Community Shop social business, which is run by the Company Shop Group, launched the campaign this month, including at their Lancots Lane branch in St Helens.

The group’s Community Shops have since provided dolls, teddies, dinosaurs, science kits, and make-up to those living in some of the country’s most impoverished districts.

“Christmas is usually a cause for joy and celebration, but for those on the verge of food poverty, it can lead to a great deal of financial hardship as they struggle to balance buying gifts and ensuring they have enough food in the cupboard,” said Robert Williams, Company Shop St Helens store manager.

“That’s why we’d want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our generous members for contributing so many great toys and gifts, which will undoubtedly brighten the faces of many children and families around the region on Christmas Day.”

Community Shop personnel know because they work closely with shop members as they drink tea and eat in the café above or participate in the hub’s development courses.

