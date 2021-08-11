Staff and patients were allegedly duped by a fake doctor who worked at the hospital for eight months.

Police in Australia are looking into a 27-year-old woman who reportedly pretended to be a doctor for eight months at a Sydney hospital.

According to Australian news site 7News, the anonymous lady failed her final examinations but still got a job at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital in New South Wales’ (NSW) capital in January using forged paperwork.

During her eight months at the medical center, she allegedly pretended to be a trainee doctor, deceiving both employees and patients.

According to News.com.au, the hospital discovered Monday that she was not registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), which is the government entity in charge of the registration and accreditation of 16 health professions across Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported a spokesman as saying, “This person worked at the hospital from January to August 2021 and was adequately supervised throughout that time.”

According to 7News, the woman was fired on Monday after she failed to deliver papers requested by the hospital. Her bosses allegedly called the cops, who are currently looking into the event.

A spokesman for Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital said, “This person was promptly removed from their duties and the incident was forwarded to NSW Police for investigation.”

According to a police spokesman, the incident was forwarded to Bankstown Area Command by New South Wales Health.

The woman could face a variety of charges, including fraud, as a result of the incident.

The hospital is also said to be launching an internal inquiry and reporting the incident to AHPRA.

A lady in Canada is accused of getting two internships in clinics while pretending to be a doctor in a similar scenario.

The Quebec College of Physicians (QCP), the province’s medical practice body, stated that a woman named Annie Ung was impersonating a doctor despite having no medical qualifications.

According to the organization, Ung was able to see patients at a hospital after dressing in a white lab coat and carrying a stethoscope.

To prevent Ung from falsely claiming to be a doctor, the QCP claimed it was launching legal action against her for the unauthorized practice of medicine.

Ung was allegedly facing nine infractions from the QCP, as well as fines of roughly CAD$67,500 ($53,900).