Staff and children in St Helens are being encouraged to take the Covid-19 test before going back to school.

When schools resumed following the summer holidays last year, St Helens Council saw a “substantial spike” in Covid-19 cases in the borough, and is asking parents of primary school children to take a test before schools re-open.

According to the latest coronavirus numbers from Public Health England for the week ending August 19, infection rates in 11-17 year olds in the borough were 478 per 100,000, higher than infection rates in most other age groups.

This corresponds to numbers from January, when students returned to school after the Christmas vacation. During the same time period (w/e August 19th), overall infection rates in the borough were 342 instances per 100,000, with 618 new cases.

All secondary schools in the borough are being urged to conduct regular on-site testing for students and staff, with elementary schools being asked to test staff on a regular basis as well.

Parents of primary school-aged children are also encouraged to test their children twice weekly, according to the council.

During the first weeks after students return, St Helens Borough Council will provide workers to assist with on-site testing at a number of local high schools, including Cowley International College, St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School, St Helens College, and Carmel College.

To encourage schools to test, the council will award £500 to the two high schools with the greatest percentage of students tested between now and mid-September, which can be used for school resources such as arts or sports items.

In addition, a £500 reward will be awarded to the two primary schools with the highest number of staff members tested at their school, as well as evidence of symptom-free lateral flow testing.