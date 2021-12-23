Stacey Solomon’s wedding plans have been finalized, and she has picked a date for her wedding to Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon has updated the public on her planned wedding to Joe Swash.

Due to the epidemic and the birth of baby Rose, the engaged couple’s wedding has been postponed several times.

On the upcoming Christmas Eve special of Loose Women, however, Stacey and Joe will announce that they have selected a date for when they expect to eventually tie the knot.

“Get your hat out, Ruth,” Stacey will instruct host Ruth Langsford. Yes, we’d be delighted… If everything goes well… since Covid is still big and you never know what’s going to happen, but we really want to get married in July next year.

“Having the lads and Rose there will be fantastic.”

Stacey’s first television interview after giving birth to her fourth child in October, and she discussed how she is still adjusting to the restless nights.

“I’ve put a lot of make-up on for this interview and you can’t even see it, it seeps into my skin now,” the 32-year-old remarked.

“She sleeps like a baby, she sleeps like a baby – they’re up all night, aren’t they?” But she’s a good girl. It’s good to see her happy.

“She’s incredible, and she’s very lovely.” I can’t take my gaze away from her. I don’t get any sleep even when she sleeps because I’m simply staring at her.” Stacey’s fiancee joins her on the sofa, and the former EastEnders star expresses his delight at how well their two-year-old son Rex has adjusted to the new addition to the family.

“He adores her, he’s infatuated, and we’re trying to keep him away from her,” he gushed. No, he’s been amazing, and he’s been fantastic with her.” Stacey is the mother of Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, in addition to the two youngest children, while Joe has a son named Harry, 13, from a previous relationship.

Joe says that being a father to his first daughter was a unique experience for him.

