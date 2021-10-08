Stacey Solomon shares photos of her two sons meeting their new baby girl.

Stacey Solomon shared photos of her three sons meeting their new sister on Instagram.

The 32-year-old Loose Women and X Factor actress confirmed she had given birth to a daughter early this week.

Her newbown, whom she shares with boyfriend Joe Swash, was born at their Essex home, she disclosed.

Her boys Rex, Leighton, and Zach were photographed meeting their sister on Instagram.

“When our boys met our girl little one, your older brothers love you so so much,” Solomon said alongside the photographs on Instagram. You’re everything they’ve wished for, and then more.

“No matter what happens, they’ll always be by your side.”

“Little one, to the moon and back. “Welcome to your wacky clan.” Solomon also expressed gratitude to her fans for “all of your sweet comments,” saying that the outpouring of affection “has been so lovely and overwhelming.”

Since 2015, Solomon has been dating Swash, who is best known for his role as Mickey Miller in EastEnders.

The couple got engaged last Christmas, but she announced her pregnancy in June, forcing them to postpone their wedding.