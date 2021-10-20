Stacey Solomon recounts the sweet moment her son recognized her.

Stacey Solomon described how her son recognized her in a store window.

For this Autumn, the TV celebrity has collaborated with Primark to create a new line of children’s clothes.

On her Instagram stories, the actress gushed over her son, Rex, after spotting her art on a Primark store window.

The significance of Stacey Solomon’s baby daughter’s name

Stacey posted a video of Rex sprinting up to the window display.

It was captioned by her as follows: “Awwwww. Because my @primark collection was delayed, I missed the window debuts, and I was with Rose when they went in.

“So I asked Joe to keep an eye out for them today in the shops, and he did.”

“Love you @realjoeswashy,” the well-known mother wrote as a second caption.

Stacey went on to express her gratitude to her fans.

Another tale was added by the presenter, who displayed photographs of her followers’ kids dressed in her clothing line.

She expressed herself as follows: “Every day, whenever I get a chance, I look at your tag and read your articles.

“I have no words for how it feels to see your pickles in my collection.

She said, ” “Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank I’m quite pleased with my collection and everything it represents.

“So seeing you all there means the world to me. Thank you very much.” Children’s coats, pyjamas, and loungewear are among the items in the mum-of-collection. four’s

Homeware items include wooden plates and beakers with cartoon faces on them.

It is anticipated that it will sell out shortly.

Fans adore the collection as much as the panelist on Loose Women does.

“I want the @StaceySolomon line in Primark and I don’t even have kids,” Bekah said.

“Sorry but @StaceySolomon new kids Primark range wins,” Gemma wrote.

“Love it, Stacey,” Melony said. “I’ll be looking into that for my grandson.”