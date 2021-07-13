Stacey Solomon is overcome with emotion when she meets Mrs Hinch’s baby, Lennie.

After meeting Mrs Hinch’s new arrival Lennie this afternoon, Stacey Solomon was overjoyed.

After interacting online a few years ago, Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchcliffe, and Loose Women star Stacey have become best friends.

Rex and Ronnie, the couple’s boys, were born at the same time and have had countless playdates since.

After a tumultuous vote, three Love Island couples are in jeopardy.

Mrs Hinch gave birth to her second son Lennie in May and has been on maternity leave since then, sharing only the occasional message with her big fan base.

Stacey, who is expecting a baby girl, posted several photos and videos to Instagram today after finally seeing her friend’s baby.

“Finally got to come and have a squeeze with this amazing little pickle,” Stacey stated in the first post, cradling Lennie.

“@mrhinchhome, you are such a wonderful mother. I adore you to the moon and back, and he’s incredible.”

Mum-of-three Stacey then took a second selfie while hugging Lennie and smelling his hair.

“My hormones are actually on overload, Lennie, you’re so wonderful,” she remarked.

“I forgot how small they are at first and how delicious they smell.”

Stacey, a former X Factor contestant, then posted a video of Rex laughing and smiling at Ronnie.

“Rex is in love, he’s so amazing @mrshinchhome,” Stacey added.

“I am very happy for you to meet your little sister Rex because of this.”

Following an emotional examination, Stacey and her fiance Joe Swash revealed they were expecting a baby girl earlier this month.

Stacey published an Instagram photo of herself and Joe dressed in pink next to pink balloons, both cradling Stacey’s expanding baby bump.

Stacey’s three sons, who were also dressed in pink, were photographed next to a pin board that read, “What on earth is a sister?” “Baby Girl is on her way.”

“Baby Girl I can’t believe I’m writing this We’re growing a little baby girl,” Stacey wrote in a touching remark accompanying the photo.

Instagram

“To our precious boys, you are the most wonderful big brothers anyone could ask for. The summary comes to a close.