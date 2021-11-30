Stacey Solomon is enraged with Joe Swash after a humiliating blunder.

Stacey Solomon was furious with her boyfriend, Joe Swash, after he forgot to inform her of a clothing error.

After a trip to Costco on Monday, the proud mother of four was left red-faced.

After “getting dressed in the dark” for the day ahead, Stacey, 32, shared her uncomfortable ordeal on her Instagram stories.

The Loose Women star was embarrassed because she had gone shopping in see-through leggings.

She expressed herself like follows: “I’m truly enraged. ‘Your leggings are a little bit show through,’ a beautiful lady observed to me in Costco (at the very end, on our way out, to be fair).

“I assumed they were too thin, but they turned out to be more like tights, and Joe let me walk about in them all day without telling me.

“We hurriedly dressed in the dark before the school run, and I didn’t even think to check my reflection. Joe finds it amusing that he initially mistook it for a look and then ‘forgot’ to say anything.” In the background of the video, Joe can be heard giggling.

“You’re old enough to clothe yourself, aren’t you?” he asks.

Stacey later stated she feels like “the real-life star of The Emperor’s New Clothes” in a follow-up clip.

She’s sworn she’ll never wear those leggings again.