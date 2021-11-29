Stacey Solomon explains why she’s done having children after Rose.

After giving birth to Rose, Stacey Solomon has announced that she will not have any more children.

Last month, the Loose Women panelist gave birth to her first daughter.

Stacey is expecting her second child with Joe Swash, a former EastEnders actor with whom she also has a two-year-old son named Rex.

The I’m A Celebrity winner is now a mother to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, 9, and she explained why she now considers her family to be complete in an interview with the Mail on Sunday’s You Magazine.

She stated, ” “We must live within our financial means.

“We aspire to be the best parents we can possibly be. And because the process of trying to have this baby wasn’t what we expected, we were just grateful to even be pregnant.

“I’m not going to push it any farther. This is sufficient.” Stacey has already spoken up about her heartbreaking miscarriage while trying for a second child with Joe.

In a beautiful announcement in June, the 32-year-old announced the wonderful news that she was expecting Rose.

The family’s newest member was born at Pickle Cottage last month, and Stacey described the experience as “amazing.”

She stated, ” “I felt deep down that I wanted her to live with me. It meant I could spend the entire day with Joe, as well as my mother. She’s been there for each of the sons’ births.

She continued, ” “I had just experienced the euphoria of a lifetime. I haven’t always felt rushed after giving birth — in fact, I’ve had the opposite experience.

“But I suppose it had something to do with feeling in charge and being at home, as well as the sunlight streaming in through my bedroom window… It was all a bit strange. I couldn’t help but smile.” Stacey is featured in this week’s issue of You Magazine, and when she learned she had been replaced on the front cover with a fig and walnut Christmas pudding, she burst out laughing on her Instagram Story.

The former X Factor finalist had her fiance go out and grab the magazine, but he was perplexed when he couldn’t find it on the store shelves. “The summary has come to an end.”