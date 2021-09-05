Stacey Solomon celebrates with Joe Swash and Mrs Hinch at a “surprise” baby shower.

Stacey Solomon, actress of Loose Women, received a surprise baby shower this weekend in anticipation of the arrival of her first daughter.

Stacey 31, 31, has been sharing images of her beautiful baby bulge as well as the stunning metamorphosis of her daughter’s baby room over the previous few months.

Stacey, who is already a mother to three sons, Zachary, Leighton, and Rex, shared a photo of her sister’s “surprise” baby shower with fans today.

Stacey wore a baby pink silk dress and a Rapunzel-like haircut with matching flowers against a floral installation.

Stacey uploaded a gorgeous snapshot of herself smiling with partner Joe Swash while they both held her baby bump on Instagram.

The title of the post is “Baby Shower.” I’m overwhelmed and emotional… What a lovely day.

“My sister threw a baby shower for me and our daughter, and it was wonderful. Jem Jem, I adore you to the moon and back. I can’t believe she’ll be here soon.

“I am eternally grateful for everything. Thank you, Sun, for shining brightly today.”

Many people were eager to comment on the event and express their best wishes.

“You look like Rapunzel,” Scarlett Moffatt said.

“You two are stunning,” singer Alexandra Burke commented.

“Baby you look so gorgeous, love you to bits xx hope you had the best day ever xxxxx,” Jodie Kidd wrote.

Georgia Kousoulou, star of TOWIE, commented, “Beautiful.”

Mrs Hinchcliffe, a friend of Stacey’s, also posted a photo of her and Stacey at the baby shower.

“Such a special, lovely day with incredible girls,” the post adds. Bring it on, Princess Pickle, those cuddles are what we’ve all been waiting for. @staceysolomon, I adore you.”

At the baby shower, fellow Loose Women stars joined Stacey and Joe to celebrate.

“What a fantastic afternoon spent with a truly gorgeous family,” Nadia Sawalha wrote on Instagram with the happy newlyweds and fellow Loose Women Judi Love and Jane Moore.

“We’re all so happy for you, and we can’t wait to meet your new pickle-Lilly!!!

“I adore you both, Stace and Joe…”

The mother of three opened up about it yesterday morning. “The summary has come to an end.”