Stacey Solomon breaks her Instagram silence to share a snapshot of her family.

Despite announcing she was taking a break from social media, Stacey Solomon uploaded a ‘lovely’ family photo on her Instagram yesterday night.

Last Thursday, September 23, the Loose Women panelist announced on her Instagram profile that she will be taking a break from social media because she is going to give birth shortly.

The 31-year-old couldn’t help herself and broke her Instagram silence by posting a family photo to her page to commemorate the start of autumn.

Stacey is pictured in front of her home, which she refers to as “pickle cottage,” with her fiancé, Joe Swash, and her three sons, Leighton, Zachary, and Rex.

In the photo, the doorway is also decked with leaves, autumnal colors, haystacks, and pumpkins.

“Hello Autumn,” Stacey captioned the photo. Pickle Cottage’s first autumn door and the sunset tonight were everything.

“I’m not sure how you got us all in there smiling (thank you, Dad), but it’s going up on the wall.”

“It’s a strange harvest, swingers’ grass, hay (excellent hay, to be sure), but I adore it.

Even if Rex spent the entire day ruining our labor of love. Everyone have a wonderful autumn. I wish you all the happiness you deserve as the new season begins.”

Stacey posed in a stunning long-sleeved nude dress while holding her cute baby bump.

Many of Stacey’s Instagram followers commented on the photo, calling it “wonderful.”

“Looks gorgeous as always,” one fan, @homelife with Holly, said.

“Oh gosh Stace that is really beautiful,” said another follower, @MrsClarkescleaning.

“Oh wow,” said a third fan, @crayationstation. You’re all stunning.”

Stacey hasn’t said when her “princess pickle” will arrive, but she has said it would be at the end of September.