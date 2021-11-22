Stacey Solomon appeals to her fans for assistance with Rose, the newborn.

Stacey Solomon, a new mother, has appealed to her fans for aid with her nursing experience with her six-week-old baby Rose.

When trying to nurse her kid in the evening, the TV host sounded bewildered, saying she feels like she “runs out of milk.”

As she revealed the trouble she is having with her nearly 5 million followers on Instagram Stories, she wasn’t sure if the problem was simply in her head.

As she embraces baby Rose, Stacey Solomon expresses her sadness to followers.

Stacey included a photo of the back of baby Rose’s head nuzzling into her mother’s bosom in her post. “Just thought I’d ask on here…” the mum wrote in the caption, appealing to her followers. “For everyone who is breastfeeding/has nursed, did/do you ever feel like you ran out of milk in the evening?” she said. My boobs are like empty balloons by this time every night, and Rose has a small tantrum over not being able to get any food out, which is probably ludicrous.

“I’m drinking a lot and eating a lot more than I have in the past. I feel like I could feed ten babies in the mornings, but that feeling fades as the day progresses. Is there anyone else who understands what I’m saying? Is there anything you can do at night to get extra milk? Is it simply in my head, and the amount is the same all the time? Please accept my heartfelt gratitude. x” x” x” x” x” x” Fans rushed to console the mother-of-four, telling her that she is doing an excellent job feeding her child.

“Yep!” replied one mother. With all four of mine, to be precise. If they feel empty, they’re never actually empty; she’s signaling your body to produce more milk.” “It’s absolutely natural!” stated a breastfeeding support worker. Evening milk has a larger fat content but a smaller volume; it’s perfectly good for baby to feed throughout evening and maybe sleep better at night. Morning milk contains more water and sugars, and there are gallons of it to rehydrate after a night out! To me, everything appears to be in order. That’s exactly what you’re doing. “The summary comes to an end.”