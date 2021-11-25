Stacey Solomon and her son Rex continue to renovate their home.

Stacey Solomon and her two-year-old son Rex have spent some quality time together as he assisted her in changing a part of their home.

Stacey is transforming her home into a winter paradise as the holiday season approaches.

She began by completing “project grotto.”

Take a look behind the scenes at Stacey Solomon’s restoration of the Pickle home.

Stacey, her fiancé Joe Swash, and their children Leighton, Zachary, Rex, and new baby Rose, live in a £1.2 million family cottage.

As she swept the gutters on an outhouse that were overflowing with leaves, the star demonstrated the progress of the makeover.

She then attached a snow blanket to the roof to make it look like it had snowed recently, as well as some logs near the entryway on which she added a gingerbread man decoration.

The Instagram stories were captioned by the 32-year-old as follows: “Today, Rex and I continued working on Project Grotto, clearing leaves from the roof and guttering with a stick. I had forgotten how nice it is to clean the gutters.

“Just for fun, we laid a snow blanket on the roof and transported some logs across to the grotto. (In the back, my father is seeking for more nice wood.)” As Stacey slid a log off a pile, Rex cooed “woah,” and then went to help his mother.

Stacey went on to say: “It’s still a work in progress, but I’m enjoying working on it with Rex. His passion for constructing and creating things makes my heart skip a beat.” The Loose Women panelist then posted a photo of Rex proudly standing in front of the “grotto” with a large smile on his face, writing: “We’re on our way, pickle… But that expression. Anything for that expression.

“It’s all about seeing how ecstatic he is. We’ll need more snow because we’ve run out, and the next project will be window decorations and lighting.” This implies that Stacey’s change is far from complete.