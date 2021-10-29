Stacey Solomon achieves a personal milestone by announcing the name of her new baby daughter.

Stacey Solomon, a proud mother, has confirmed her daughter’s name by having the newborn registered today.

Stacey and her partner Joe debated for over a week before settling on a name for their baby, which they finally officially confirmed today.

She told her 4.8 million Instagram followers that the family had to get up and leave early for the milestone event in a cute series of images.

Stacey Solomon recalls the sweet moment her son recognized her.

She shared a video of big brother Rex lavishing love and kisses on his new baby sister.

“Good morning from Rex and Rose,” the caption read.

“We had to be up and out early today for registration day,” it continued.

“It’s time to make you an official Rose baby.”

The next photo showed the baby wearing a pink snowsuit with lovely little rabbit ears that looked warm and fluffy.

She placed a tasty treat in front of young Rose, who appeared to be almost as tall as her.

“Fluffy onesies and iced buns,” the Loose Women panelist captioned it. “I’m all set to go.” Stacey then tweeted an image of what looks to be a birth certificate a short time later.

“Welcome to the world, Rose,” she captioned it.

She obscured the most of the details, such as their home address and jobs, but it was evident that Stacey Solomon and her ex-Eastender fiancé Joe Swash shared custody of baby Rose.

The baby’s full name was “Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash” according to the birth certificate.

Stacey previously revealed that her daughter’s initials are the same as her first name, Rose.

This year, the celebrity received the nicest birthday present she could have wished for when her daughter decided to enter the world. In their family home, “Pickle Cottage,” she gave birth at home.