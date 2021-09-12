Stacey Soloman’s baby bump mysteriously vanishes, causing followers to believe she has given birth.

Following an update on Instagram, fans of Loose Woman panelist Stacey Soloman believed she had already given birth.

The 31-year-old is expecting her fourth kid and is expected to give birth in the coming weeks.

Stacey posed in a billowing nude shirt and matching trousers in the mirror of her freshly renovated Pickle Cottage dressing room.

However, the former X Factor finalist was quickly swamped with messages from her fans, who assumed she had returned home after giving birth to her baby daughter.

According to The Mirror, one fan of the celebrity stated that she “doesn’t appear pregnant,” but Stacey was ready to address the rumors head-on.

“Today I’m going to take the boys for a long walk, make a roast, and maybe even treat myself to a half-hour of craft if I get the chance,” Stacey wrote.

“I have a hard day tomorrow, so I’m savoring the Sunday feeling.”

But she quickly followed up with another, attempting to clear up any misunderstandings among followers who believed she had already given birth.

“I guarantee I haven’t had the baby in secret and simply casually came on here like nothing happened,” she claimed.

“When I go into labor, I’ll let you know.” It’s just this top, really. Hopefully, a few more weeks remain.”

She then lifted her shirt to reveal her baby bulge, indicating to her fans that she was still expecting baby number four.

Former X Factor and I’m A Celebrity contestant I Have to Get Out of Here! In an interview, the actress acknowledged that she was nervous about telling people she was pregnant again.

She has three children with three different fathers, including Joe Swash, her current fiancé.

Stacey has kids Leighton, 9, and Zachary, 13, with former partners, and the couple got engaged last year. They have a two-year-old son named Rex.

She is also Joe’s stepmother to Harry, Joe’s 13-year-old son from a prior relationship.

“I don’t think having it [being pregnant]out there was ever a worry, but I was in denial,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You never know, anything might happen, it could happen.

“We wanted to wait until we got to a certain point.”

