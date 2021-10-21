Stacey Dooley will be the host of a new BBC programme about stalking.

The BBC has announced that Stacey Dooley will host a new documentary series examining the impact of stalking on victims.

According to the broadcaster, Dooley will embed herself in a specialist police unit in Cheshire and a victim support organization as she “reveals grim facts of lives ravaged by stalking.”

Stalked is the tentative title for the two-part programme that is being developed for BBC Three.

Ex-partner stalking will be the focus of the first episode, while stranger stalking will be the focus of the second.

“Stacey discovers there are no one-size-fits-all answers when it comes to avoiding stalking, and incarceration alone won’t help,” the BBC said in a statement. “However, with police and health professionals working together and tackling each case over time, we’re more likely to see meaningful changes.”

“Prior to these videos, I may not have realized exactly how really painful and life-changing stalking can be,” Dooley remarked.

“Victims are frequently compelled to modify their life completely, and their normalcy is sometimes compared to simply ‘living’…”

These survivors have earned the right to be heard and given priority.”

“Stacey remains one of the most honest voices around, and her films are very popular with the BBC Three audience,” BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said.

“These videos are extremely timely because they will examine the ramifications of stalking and how it can wreck people’s lives.”