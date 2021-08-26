St Lucia is in serious danger of being put to the UK’s travel warning list.

An analyst has warned that St Lucia might be added on the UK’s red list for international travel.

Travelers traveling in the United Kingdom from the Caribbean island would be required to stay in a quarantine hotel.

Today is supposed to be the day when the government updates its traffic light travel lists (Thursday).

St Lucia is “in genuine danger” of being placed on the red list, according to Coronavirus statistics analyst Tim White, since “the numbers are getting worse.”

He claimed 189 new daily coronavirus infections have been detected on the island, up 83% from a week ago. There have been two additional confirmed deaths.

Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, and Ghana, according to Mr White, might potentially be added to the blacklist.

Holidaymakers hoping to return from Morocco before the change in status takes effect may find it difficult to secure flights with available seats, as the August bank holiday weekend is a busy travel season.

According to several sources, destinations such as Spain, France, and Greece will remain on the amber list.

Turkey has started submitting “significant data” to GISAID, a global database exchanging numbers on genetically sequenced coronavirus test results, according to Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultant The PC Agency.

Meanwhile, Gatwick Airport’s CEO has urged on the government to eliminate the testing requirements for fully vaccinated visitors travelling in the UK from countries on the green and amber lists.

Arrivals from the green list must complete a pre-departure test and a post-landing test.

Those coming from an amber country must take the same tests as everyone else, plus a second post-arrival test.

Ending tests for fully vaccinated passengers, according to Chief Executive Stewart Wingate, is critical to avoid the UK’s aviation sector “falling further behind” countries in Europe and North America.

“We believe the pent-up demand will start to flow through and passenger volumes will start to revive if our government does that and follows the path of other European nations,” he said.

“We’re at around in the UK.”

