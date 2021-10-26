St Helens’ ‘lost’ youngsters self-harm at the highest rate in England.

St Helens’ “lost” children and teens are being admitted to hospitals at a higher rate than anywhere else in the UK following self-harming.

The town had already made news for having the country’s highest suicide rate in 2018 – albeit deaths had decreased in recent years.

In 2019/20, 315 young people aged 10 to 24 were admitted to hospital as a consequence of self-harm, according to the most recent available information compiled by Public Health England.

While larger population centers witnessed more individual cases, St Helens was the poorest performing local authority area, ahead of Northumberland, when admissions per 100,000 of the population were computed.

The town’s admissions rate of 1,105 per 100,000 people is much higher than the national average of 439 and the rate for the North West area, which is 509.

Other statistics are alarming, with under-18 pregnancy rates more than double the national norm and the third highest in England, after only Middlesbrough and Hartlepool.

Dominic Hodnett, of Wildcard Amateur Boxing Club on Derbyshire Hill Road, Parr, is one man who has been striving to improve the health and mindset of youths in St Helens.

“I don’t feel it’s getting any better, especially after the pandemic,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“At the boxing club, there are kids from all walks of life, and I think right now everyone is regaining their footing and feeling their way back to normalcy.”

“I’m not sure why so many people are self-harming, but I think a lot of kids in this town are lost.” There’s a lot of poverty and little chances, and I believe there’s a lack of motivation.” The “major problem” surrounding child health was underlined in a recent report to St Helen’s Council’s Children and Young People Services Scrutiny Committee.

“The authority recognizes that this outcome is now,” the report said in an update on how the authority is improving the health, resilience, confidence, and potential of young people during the first quarter of 2021/22.

