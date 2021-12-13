St Helens has a number of Christmas festivities and activities.

With Christmas only four weeks away, tickets for holiday activities in and around St Helens are already selling out.

After last year’s Christmas didn’t go as planned and we were forced to cancel the majority of our plans for the next 20 months, many individuals are eager to book Christmas events sooner rather than later this year.

There’s something for everyone in this family this holiday season, from festive workshops and ice skating rinks to Christmas markets and a drive-in movie showing all the Christmas classics.

We don’t want you to miss out on any of the celebrations, so here’s a list of all the major events taking place in St Helens this holiday season.

Activities to make festive crafts for free

Make yourself at home in one of St Helens’ enchanting tipi lodges, complete with an open fire and free craft activities.

With tickets already selling out, it’s a good idea to make a reservation.

For more information, including all available dates and times, go here.

When: From Thursday to Sunday, December 19 to 23, plus December 20 to 23.

Where: St Helens Town Centre, Chalon Way

Drive-in movies

This Christmas, grab the family and prepare for a holiday surprise as a new drive-in movie experience arrives in St Helens Town Centre.

During November and December, the Winter Experience will take place on Chalon Way and will include an American-style drive-in theater on Saturday nights, as well as other interesting events.

Book your tickets and head down for the presentation of the season’s classics, which includes Elf on December 18.

Arrival begins at 6 p.m., with all films beginning at 7.30 p.m.

Tickets cost £25 per car plus a £1.64 booking fee, according to the website.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time and can be done so here.

When: From November 20 through December 18, every Saturday evening.

Chalon Way, St Helens Town Centre is the location.

grotto for Christmas

This year, travel through the wonderful gate of belief to see Father Christmas in his enchanting grotto.

The wonderful Christmas adventure will unfold at Church Square Shopping Centre as the grand opening of their Christmas Grotto takes place, and it is an experience that the entire family will not want to miss.

Families are welcome to come inside. “The summary has come to an end.”