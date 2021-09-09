Squirrels is a new Scout Association program for young children.

The Scout Association is launching its first new brand in 35 years to help young children develop critical life skills in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Squirrels will be open in more than 200 locations across the UK starting today (Thursday), with priority given to those communities most hit by the virus.

Squirrel members will be given red uniforms and their own badges, and will join the existing junior groups Beavers and Cubs.

Squirrels is based on a successful pilot program that has benefited black, Asian, and other minority ethnic populations, as well as certain poor and deprived neighborhoods.

In the first three years, the program hopes to reach at least 12,000 households.

The early years program will involve activities such as erecting a blanket tent, growing seeds, and learning how to spend 50p in a local shop in order to provide a good, safe atmosphere for young children to thrive.

Feel Good, Be Active, Explore Outdoors, Brilliant Builder, and Exciting Experiments are among the new badges available to Squirrels.

Scouts said it hopes to recruit more than 5,000 volunteers to help with the program’s implementation, and it’s encouraging parents to get involved through its #GoodForYou campaign.

Bear Grylls, Chief Scout and celebrity adventurer, has urged volunteers to participate.

“I’m thrilled that younger youngsters will now be able to join our Scout family and gain life skills,” he added.

“All of us at the Scouts think that by providing chances at a young age and instilling a sense of wonder, pleasure, and curiosity in young people, we can have a long-term, good impact on their lives.

“We need additional volunteers to join the team and funders to support us in order for this to work.”

“Squirrels is part of our mission to assist young people, families, and communities come back stronger from the pandemic,” said Scouts chief executive Matt Hyde.

Mr. Hyde expressed his expectation that Squirrels will work to provide young people with life skills, which is especially crucial for children who have experienced lockdowns.

"What we learn up to the age of five establishes the foundation for everything that comes after. If you're four years old, you've already spent a."