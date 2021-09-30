Squeezing 3-Week-Old Baby and Tossing Him Toward Ceiling Fan Allegedly Killed 3-Week-Old Baby

A 17-year-old Texas adolescent father was charged with murder after reportedly killing his 3-week-old kid in retaliation for the child’s mother’s refusal to terminate the baby or place him for adoption.

Caleb Brown was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of his son, Emerson Ziesmer, on Aug. 9, according to Carrollton Police.

“While he was briefly alone with the infant on the afternoon of Aug. 9, Brown alleged in a probable cause affidavit for his arrest warrant that he squeezed him and repeatedly hurled him into the air, eventually hitting the ceiling fan,” the police said in the release.

Brown told investigators that he tossed the child “five times” out of boredom, and that after the final toss, he squeezed the infant one last time, killing him.

The child’s anonymous 17-year-old mother and Brown had transported the kid to a nearby hospital’s emergency room on the day of the incident, according to KTVT. She told the hospital staff that her son was pale and that he had “severe bruising around his abdomen.”

The baby was rushed to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, where doctors attempted life-saving treatments but were unable to save Ziesmer. At the facility, he was later pronounced deceased.

The infant’s autopsy revealed that he had many dislocated ribs as well as a lacerated liver.

The child’s mother and Brown discontinued their connection after learning of the pregnancy, according to a police affidavit obtained by the Dallas Morning News. Brown is said to have wished for the pregnancy to be terminated or for the kid to be adopted. In addition, the suspect was worried about having to pay child support.

During the course of their inquiry, investigators discovered footage of Brown showing the infant his middle finger. He allegedly referred to the child as a “little dumb baby” and “ugly.”

The child’s mother told authorities that she had heard the kid screaming a few days after his birth and turned to investigate when she spotted Brown pinching him around his tummy. Brown exited the room after she intervened.

Brown is being jailed at Denton County Jail on a $2 million bail.