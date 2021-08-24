Squalid, unsanitary conditions have been reported at a US refugee base in Afghanistan, which has been described as a “living nightmare.”

According to a leaked document obtained from the US Central Command, the air base in Doha, Qatar, where President Joe Biden’s administration is hosting thousands of Afghan refugees is infested with deplorable conditions including feces, urine, searing heat, and a rat infestation.

The email, originally reported by Axios, details “dangerous conditions” at the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, as the US continues to evacuate thousands of Afghans in the aftermath of the Taliban’s swift takeover of the nation.

The email was sent to officials at both the State Department and the Pentagon by supervisory special agent Colin Sullivan, a State Department officer who serves as a liaison to the Central Command. A US government official who requested anonymity for security reasons read the message aloud to Axios.

In the email, Sullivan described the situation for refugees as “a life-threatening humanitarian calamity,” with passages from Doha Embassy workers describing the situation as “a living hell” and “nightmare.”

“Today is a hot and humid day. The conditions in which the Afghans are housed are deplorable. According to Axios, one piece wrote, “Trash, urine, feces, spilled beverages, and vomit litter the floors.”

Another added, “We’re in the midst of a humanitarian crisis [sic]that multiplies itself with every airplane that lands in Doha.” Others criticized the oppressive heat as “suffocating” and warned that there was insufficient resources to address sanitation issues.

Sullivan also reminded government officials that, while the conditions that Afghan refugees are fleeing in Kabul should not be overlooked, “the current conditions in Doha are entirely our fault.”

The State Department had done little to advise the Defense Department on how to establish proper facilities to accommodate the thousands of people fleeing Afghanistan, according to the government employee who released the email.

In reaction to the story, a State Department official told This website that the US is striving to expedite the processing of refugees in Doha “in order to ensure we transport as many people as possible, in the shortest period feasible.”

“The State Department and the Department of Defense, as well as the rest of the interagency, have worked in extraordinarily tight collaboration at every level to set up these transit points and guarantee that they are safe and secure. This is a condensed version of the information.