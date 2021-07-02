Sporting events are expected to be hampered by heavy weather this weekend.

Forecasters predict thunderstorms will reach areas of the UK this weekend, bringing heavy rain to sports fans.

On Saturday, the Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for much of central England, as well as a similar heavy rain warning for huge swaths of the south-west.

It might derail football fans’ plans to witness England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final match against Ukraine on Saturday evening in outdoor locations, as well as tennis fans hoping to see Roger Federer in action at Wimbledon.

The weather alerts warn that flooding might occur in homes and businesses, as well as delays or cancellations in transportation services and the risk of areas becoming “cut-off.”

“After a wonderful day on Friday, much of the UK will see some uncharacteristically rainy weather over the weekend,” a Met Office forecaster, Tom Morgan, told the PA news agency.

“We have two yellow weather warnings in force, the first of which covers the south-west of England, including parts of Cornwall, Devon, and Bristol, and will bring heavy, persistent rain and possibly flooding beginning Saturday afternoon.

“Beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, another thunderstorm warning will cover broad swaths of central England, ranging from south to north.

“There will be scattered, heavy showers, thunderstorms, and possibly hail in some areas.”

Mr Morgan blamed the weather on an area of low pressure over the UK caused by a jetstream that delivered changeable, wet weather.

“There are a lot of sporting events this weekend, including England’s Euro 2020 match against Ukraine in Rome at 8 p.m. on Saturday,” he continued.

“While the players will be playing in 28°C temperatures, fans in pubs and fan zones in England will be subjected to torrential downpours.

“It could potentially be a washout for Wimbledon tennis fans, who should bring an umbrella with them despite some sunny spells.”

On Saturday, wet and even thundery conditions are expected in Wales, while largely cloudy conditions with some rain are expected in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

