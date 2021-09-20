Sporting Body Apologizes After Close-Up Footage Shows Climber’s Butt

After inappropriate close-up footage of an Austrian athlete’s bottom was recorded at a World Championship climbing event over the weekend, organizers have apologized.

Johanna Färber has been the victim of inappropriate TV coverage of her competitions for the second time this year, following a similar event in June that she described as “disrespectful and distressing.”

The International Federation of Sport Climbing, the sport’s governing body, apologized to Färber over footage shot during the women’s bouldering semi-finals at the World Championships in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, September 18.

“The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) would like to express its sincere regret to Johanna Färber, Austria Climbing, all of the athletes, and the entire Sport Climbing community for the images that were broadcast today during the IFSC Climbing World Championships Moscow 2021 during the women’s Boulder semi-final,” the agency said in a statement.

“The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take additional steps to put an end to it and protect athletes.”

Official Statement of the IFSC. pic.twitter.com/DsPmxJCj8D

— September 18, 2021, International Federation of Sport Climbing (@ifsclimbing)

“How many times will things have to be done badly before we learn how to do them right?” IFSC President Marco Scolaris said after meeting with representatives of the Austrian team.

Viewers complained to the IFSC about the clip after the broadcasters displayed a close-up of chalk handprints on Färber’s backside, according to Inside The Games.

Commentator Matt Groom apologized on air right away, and co-commentator and fellow climber Hannah Meul slammed the situation later in the show, according to the website.

Färber has been filmed in an unacceptable manner twice this year while participating. According to multiple sites at the time, the athlete described close-up footage taken of her during the IFSC World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, as “disrespectful and unpleasant” on her social media profiles in June.

ORF, the host broadcaster, later apologized for the broadcast, deleting the material from their YouTube channel for the time being and promising that it will be “edited and re-uploaded as soon as feasible.”

A word from our Innsbruck-based host broadcaster.

pic.twitter.com/c4wuAxlSed #InnsbruckWC

