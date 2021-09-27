Spoilers for Coronation Street have been revealed. Audrey might be seriously unwell.

Audrey’s family is concerned about her health this week on Coronation Street.

Audrey alienates herself further from Weatherfield inhabitants, still grieving from the discovery that her dear friend Rita utilized her enemy Claudia as a hairdresser.

However, she is disappointed to see only Gail, Sarah, and David for her birthday dinner.

After seeing a tiny girl crying in McDonald’s, a homeless woman takes her mother by surprise.

Audrey is offended by her old-lady gifts and yells at Gail for remarking on her squinting to read after she rejected a drink, stating they perceive her as an old lush.

Audrey loses her cool and walks off when Rita shows her, hoping to bury the hatchet.

Audrey enters her vehicle, but there is a loud crunch. Gail reveals she’s reversed into Rita’s car, and she’s shocked.

Audrey accuses Gail and Sarah of being ageist as they ask Audrey about the accident and wonder if she’s losing her faculties.

Audrey approaches Rita in the cafe and apologizes for causing damage to her vehicle, offering to pay for the repairs. When Rita proposes that she get her eyes checked, she takes offense.

Gail persuades David and Sarah to organize an intervention in order to figure out what’s wrong with Audrey.

Gail hopes for a pleasant talk when she summons Audrey to No.8.

Audrey refuses to be pressured into having an eye exam and tells Gail flat out that all of her organs are in fine working order.

Is Audrey, on the other hand, suffering from any sort of illness? Do the Platts have reason to be concerned?