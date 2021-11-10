Split opinions on a woman who is considering filing a lawsuit against her brother for selling her dead son’s nursery.

One woman claims in a now-viral article that she is considering suing her brother after he sold a nursery she loaned him after her own son died.

Username u/Throw33463566 identified herself as a 36-year-old woman on the Reddit topic “Am I The A**Hole,” explaining that her son died at the age of three from a chronic disease.

She said she chose to loan her brother the nursery after learning he and his wife were expecting a child after many miscarriages. “Under the condition they give it back when they no longer need it,” she added.

The two were grateful for her assistance, but they lost their baby five months into the pregnancy, according to the Redditor.

She added, “I waited a few months before asking for the nursery back because they no longer need it.” “Despite how nasty I sounded, I called and requested my brother to send everything back; I simply had to get it back, but I was astonished when my brother said they sold it all, every single item.” Her brother said that his wife was depressed and that the money was spent for a vacation, she added.

“I lost my cool and started yelling at him on the phone, reminding him that this was my son’s property and that they were only borrowing it, not selling it,” she wrote. “As a bereaved mother myself, he apologized and requested that I be empathetic of his wife’s situation. No, they should have thought about how selling my son’s nursery would affect me as a bereaved mother, I argued, and he responded that I wasn’t being fair to scream at him for trying to support his wife through these difficult times.” That’s when she warned him she was going to sue him for “every dime” he made on the nursery sale.

Parents of the siblings intervened, calling their daughter “callous and insane” for threatening to sue her brother over “a few pieces of furniture.”

According to the Redditor, she is now torn between her ex-husband and her parents, with the former urging her to suit and the latter telling her to back down.

The ex-husband accused the Redditor of allowing her brother to use the nursery. This is a condensed version of the information.