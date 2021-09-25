Spitting Image will feature a puppet of Emma Raducanu.

After winning the US Open, Emma Raducanu was given the Spitting Image treatment.

In Saturday’s episode of the BritBox satire, a puppet of the 18-year-old tennis star will appear.

Raducanu has had a busy few weeks since being the first qualifier to win a grand slam title and the first British woman to do so since Virginia Wade 44 years ago.

She’s seen holding a tennis racket and wearing a white lightweight training jacket with her distinctive yellow visor cap in a first-look photo.

Spitting Image was relaunched in 2020 for the first time in 24 years, and it returned to BritBox on September 11 for a second series.

It initially aired for 18 seasons between 1984 and 1996, with a peak audience of 15 million viewers.

Every Saturday, new episodes of Spitting Image are available on BritBox.