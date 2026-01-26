Spider Monkeys Utilize Social Networking to Discover Best Fruit Trees, Study Shows

In a breakthrough study conducted over seven years, researchers have uncovered how spider monkeys in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula cleverly share knowledge to locate the best fruit trees, challenging the notion that foraging is merely a random activity. Instead, these monkeys use a sophisticated system of social exchange to identify prime food sources.

Social Strategy for Foraging

Spider monkeys are known for their fluid social structure, where individuals frequently change their subgroups, which helps them exchange critical foraging information. This behavior is central to their success in locating food. By regularly reconfiguring into different groups, these primates can communicate valuable information about where fruit is abundant, effectively mapping out their forest home.

The research, conducted by scientists from Heriot-Watt University, the University of Edinburgh, and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, tracked the movements of Geoffroy’s spider monkeys over a period from January 2012 to December 2017. The findings suggest that the monkeys’ constant subgroup shifts allow them to spread out across different areas of the forest, but still reconvene to pool their discoveries.

Dr. Matthew Silk, an ecologist from the University of Edinburgh, explained, “This isn’t just random mingling. It’s a strategic method of sharing ‘insider knowledge’ about where the best fruit trees are. Each monkey knows its own section of the forest well, but by interacting with others, they expand their collective knowledge base.”

A New Foraging Model

The study highlighted the importance of overlap in the monkeys’ territories. Some fruit-bearing areas are well known to multiple monkeys, like a popular restaurant in town, while other areas are only familiar to one or two individuals, much like a hidden gem. This structure maximizes the collective foraging success of the entire group.

Ross Walker, a PhD student at Heriot-Watt, developed an innovative mathematical model to analyze the monkeys’ behavior. Walker’s model reveals that there is an ideal balance between sticking together and spreading too far apart. “If every monkey knows exactly the same thing, it’s not helpful. But if no one ever meets, that’s also problematic. The key is to explore different areas and reconvene frequently enough to share discoveries,” he said.

Geoffroy’s spider monkeys, an endangered species also known as the Central American spider monkey, thrive in this system of collective intelligence, which allows them to cover more ground than any single individual could alone. This cooperative approach to foraging is a rare example of collective intelligence in the wild, where the group benefits from the unique knowledge of each member.

Professor Gabriel Ramos-Fernandez, from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, pointed out that the monkeys’ ability to explore different parts of the forest independently and later share their findings is a key factor in their foraging success. He added, “This behavior is an example of how natural systems can foster group intelligence, where the sum of individual knowledge is greater than the knowledge of any one individual.”

The study, which sheds light on the complex social dynamics of spider monkeys, was published in the journal npj Complexity. Future research will continue to explore the interactions between more than two individuals, which are often overlooked in traditional ecological studies.