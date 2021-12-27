Spice, steroids, and guns were among the prohibited things seized from prison cells.

Spice, liquor, and firearms were all seized from inmates in Merseyside and North Wales prisons in 2021.

According to data supplied by the Ministry of Justice, new psychoactive compounds known as Spice are being discovered in increasing numbers in most jails.

The Washington Newsday requested a list of illegal items discovered in inmates’ cells at HMP Liverpool, HMP Altcourse, and HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, where a lot of Liverpool offenders are kept.

We requested statistics for the previous three years from the government entity, but their data for 2021 only covers the first three months.

Despite the small time frame covered, the data already suggests that certain substances, such as spice, are being used more frequently than the previous year.

For example, drugs were confiscated from detainees 54 times in three months at HMP Berwyn, compared to 13 times in the same period in 2020.

Altcourse

According to information supplied with The Washington Newsday by Altcourse, a Category B men’s jail in Fazakerley, incidences of psychoactive substances (also known as Spice) reduced from 21 to 16 in the first three months of 2021, compared to the same three months in 2020.

Both figures, however, are higher than the nine instances reported in the same three months of 2019.

There were also 49 cannabis recordings, three cocaine recordings, five heroin recordings, two steroid recordings, and eight unidentified/other substance recordings.

Worryingly, there were five cases recorded in 2021, compared to none for the same three months in 2020.

Similarly, in the first three months of the year, 61 mobile phones were discovered, down from 122, and 97 SIM cards were discovered, up from 77.

There were also 26 instances where chargers were located, as well as three additional mobile phone-related items.

In addition, prison personnel discovered 21 weapons, including blades, at the end of March 2021, compared to 42 during the same period in 2020.

The number of cases where alcohol was discovered was up from three to five.

Incidents using psychoactive substances increased to ten in HMP Liverpool, a Category B/C institution in Walton, from two in the first.