Spending on infrastructure in the United States has a checkered history.

Over the last two centuries, the federal, state, and local governments in the United States have embarked on a series of infrastructure projects.

In the 1830s and 1840s, they created canals to transport freight. Railroads were funded by governments in the mid- and late-nineteenth century. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they built local sewage and water systems, followed by dams and irrigation systems for the rest of the century. Massive sums of public money were spent during WWII on the construction and expansion of ports, industries, airfields, and shipyards. After the war, highway development, which had previously been a state and local activity, became a federal undertaking.

Many of these endeavors failed miserably. The issue wasn’t that the country didn’t require infrastructure; on the contrary, it did. And the problems weren’t due to technological failures: Americans, for the most part, built exactly what they wanted, and much of what they created is still standing.

The actual issues emerged long before anyone picked up a shovel or a hammer. These issues originate from how difficult it is to plan ahead, and they are easy to overlook in the face of increasing expenditure, development, and employment.

The questions of which big structures to build and where they should be built are actually quite difficult to answer. Infrastructure is always about the future: it takes years to build and years to maintain.

The money spent on roads, trains, airports, and dams cannot be repurposed, and what is created necessitates significant future maintenance costs. If the infrastructure isn’t required, we’re wasting our money.

The worst of the many issues that can arise from infrastructure spending is obsolescence. Railroads dominated the nineteenth century, but the United States built far too many, especially in the sparsely populated West. I wrote an entire book about how that work, today hailed as a huge triumph of government support for commercial infrastructure, was actually a costly and inefficient failure. The losses began with bankruptcies and recurring regional and national economic catastrophes dubbed “railroad depressions” by 19th-century Americans.

Infrastructure is meant to help people develop, and it will. However, this can be an issue. Dumb growth, such as the development that flooded 19th-century markets with wheat, lumber, and minerals that they couldn't absorb, exists. When the economy tanked, the outcome was numerous business failures and the abandoning of entire geographic areas.