‘Spencer’: What Princess Diana Said About ‘The Enemy,’ the Royal Staff.

Princess Diana once stated that she was viewed as a “threat” by members of the royal establishment, who are presented as villains in the new film Spencer based on her life.

In the critically praised Pablo Larran biopic, Kristen Stewart, who plays Diana, is presented in a tense standoff with royal officials who are watching her every move.

The real-life princess was famous for referring to royal advisers as “guys in grey suits” who restrained her and protected her husband, Prince Charles.

She had more reason to distrust them than that, as royal officials were sometimes called upon to assist in the cover-up of Charles’ affair with Camilla.

Cooks were ordered to create meals they knew the princess would not eat, according to Andrew Morton’s acclaimed 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story, which he co-wrote with the princess.

To make it appear as if the prince had spent the night at home watching television, valets had to highlight listings in the Radio Times.

The royal guard personnel who followed Charles to Camilla’s house were supposed to keep his infidelity a secret.

The princess, on the other hand, spoke about her dissatisfaction with the amount of media attention she received compared to her husband.

“The adversary was my husband’s department,” Diana recalled in the book, “because I always got more exposure.”

“Not only did she regard herself as a prisoner stuck inside a terribly unsatisfied marriage, but she also felt bound to a highly false public picture of her royal life to an unsympathetic royal system run, in her words, by’men in grey suits,'” Morton said.

As a woman and as a human being, she felt powerless.”

Diana and Charles split after the publication of the book, but they did not divorce until 1996, a year after she went on the record in a stunning BBC interview.

“I don’t think many people will want me to be Queen,” she told the BBC. Actually, when I say’many people,’ I’m referring to the establishment that I married into, which has decided that I’m a non-starter.” “They perceive me as a threat of some sort, yet I’m here to do good: I’m not a harmful person,” she continued.

“I believe that every powerful woman throughout history has had to walk.” This is a condensed version of the information.