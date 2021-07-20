Speke remains one of the worst places to take your driving test in the UK.

One of the lowest pass rates in the country is at a Merseyside driving test center.

Between April 2019 and March 2020, Speke in Liverpool had a practical pass rate of 33%, which is much lower than the national average.

According to new information from Tempcover, Speke is now ranked fourth among the top ten major test centers in the UK with the lowest practical pass rate.

A ‘drunk, uninsured, and unqualified’ motorist leads cops on a high-speed chase along the highway.

With a pass percentage of only 31%, Rochdale in Greater Manchester has the terrible distinction of having the lowest pass rates in the UK.

While Erith in South East London and South Yardley in Birmingham, both with a one-in-three 32 percent pass rate, take second and third position, respectively.

The total pass percentage for novice drivers taking their test in the United Kingdom is 46%, putting Speke more than 10% below the national average.

31 percent in Rochdale (Greater Manchester).

Erith (London) has a 32 percent share of the market.

32 percent in South Yardley (Birmingham).

Speke (Liverpool) has a 33 percent chance of winning.

Birmingham’s Kingstanding has a 34 percent share of the market.

Belvedere (London) has a 34 percent market share.

Leeds (West Yorkshire) has a 35% unemployment rate.

Wanstead (London) has a 35% share of the market.

Wolverhampton (West Midlands) has a 35% share of the market.

35 percent Sutton Coldfield (Birmingham)

“It’s never good to be told you’ve failed your driving test, but when you consider that the average pass rate was 45.9% between April 2019 and March 2020, it should also give some confidence that people aren’t just being passed for the sake of clearing the backlog and that people are expected to be both calm and confident,” Peter Brabin, head of training at Bill Plant Driving School, said.

“Security must always be the top concern – it has been and always will be.”

“DVSA’s objective is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving,” a DVSA representative stated. The driver testing and training program assesses candidates’ abilities to drive safely and responsibly, as well as their understanding of safe driving theory.

“All candidates are held to the same standard, and the outcome of their test is entirely reliant on how well they perform on the day.”