Speke is getting a Ninja Warrior adventure park and mini golf course.

New adventure facilities have begun construction at Speke’s New Mersey Retail Park, which are expected to open next year.

Thanks to a multi-million rehabilitation effort, many exciting new openings have occurred in recent years, including six new eateries and a theater.

Despite the closure of clothing shop Outfit when Arcadia Group went into administration, the units will not be unoccupied for long, according to the owners.

Work on bringing new and interesting facilities to the area has already begun, including a Ninja Warrior adventure park and an indoor mini golf location – both of which are located near to Smyths Toys.

“We will be introducing Ninja Warrior and Puttstars golf next summer,” a representative for development firm British Land told The Washington Newsday.

“We opened Cineworld over three years ago, and it’s a great addition to our leisure offerings.”

“We’re quite pleased about it; it’ll be fantastic.”

The Ninja Warrior adventure park and mini golf are expected to create a slew of new jobs and increase the leisure sector significantly.

“We are pleased to offer the unique family entertainment experience of Puttstars to the New Mersey Retail Park in Liverpool,” a Hollywood Bowl Group representative said.

“We are currently in the early stages of development, with construction on the facility set to begin in the spring of next year, with an opening date of September 2022.”

“When finished, the new venue will bring indoor mini golf experiences to the city, with fun mini golf courses, food and drink, and amusement arcades for everyone to enjoy.”

What’s already at the Speke shopping center?

