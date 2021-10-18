Speke Hall’s private Christmas grotto for 2021 has been updated.

Speke Hall, a popular Liverpool attraction, has updated its Santa’s grotto.

Each year, the popular Christmas grotto, which sells out rapidly, provides families with the opportunity to enjoy a festive experience steeped in Victorian traditions.

However, the National Trust venue has decided not to hold its grotto this year, instead opting for a variety of alternative holiday activities.

Speke Hall’s spokeswoman said: “Due to a lack of space, we will not be hosting a Santa’s grotto at Speke Hall this year.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has visited Speke’s grotto in the past, and we hope you will return in December for more holiday fun.”

“This Christmas at Speke, guests may enjoy a festive winter trail in the garden with Percy the Park Keeper, a Tudor Yuletide in the Hall’s courtyard, and holiday goodies at Home Farm.

“Other Christmas events will be announced as they become available, so stay tuned to our website and social media for updates.””

Families can meander through the Hall’s central courtyard on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between November 26 and December 12 to experience the sights, sounds, and smells of a Tudor Yuletide celebration and see the Great Hall dressed for a feast.

For the sake of conservation, the rest of the Hall will be closed this winter. You don’t need to make a reservation, and it’s completely free to enjoy as part of your visit if you buy a grounds-only ticket.

Families may explore the Percy the Park Keeper route around the gardens and woodland from December 4 to January 2.

This year, between Monday, November 22 and Sunday, December 12, Speke Hall will host a foodbank collection. You can drop off your non-perishable packaged food at Speke Hall, and it will be delivered to the South Liverpool Foodbank.

Click here for additional information and to book Christmas activities at Speke Hall.