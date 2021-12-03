Speke Hall is decked out for Christmas in the past: the Tudor estate welcomes Yuletide and ‘The Lord of Misrule.’

From Father Christmas to turkey dinners, gift exchanges, and kissing beneath the mistletoe, the Christmas we enjoy today is a Victorian institution.

Few people now, however, still celebrate Christmas with a Yule log, 40 days of fasting, and ‘The Lord of Misrule,’ the intriguing Tudor equivalent of Santa Claus.

Speke Hall, the city’s great remaining Tudor manor house, is causing a stir this Christmas.

This year, instead of the customary Victorian celebrations, the almost 500-year-old Tudor mansion is honoring its heritage by hosting a Tudor Yuletide Experience.

Lorraine Lett, the programming and relationship officer at Speke Hall, detailed how Tudor Yuletide rituals differed from modern Christmas.

“It is absolutely different from what we know as Christmas,” Lorraine told The Washington Newsday. The Yuletide is centered on the Christmas season’s twelve days.

“They would have fasted for the 40 days of Advent, so they wouldn’t have eaten meat and would have mostly eaten fish.”

“The festivities would then begin on Christmas Day, and the great dinner would take place on that day.” There would have been plenty of meat, with a large boar’s head serving as the centerpiece of the feast.

“There was a lot of ale, so it was a big party.”

The 12-day Yuletide celebrations, beginning on Christmas Day, would have been in honor of the 12 saints (Jesus’ apostles) for Tudors. Yuletide, or ‘Yule,’ has its origins in pagan Norse and Anglos-Saxon traditions, but for Tudors, the 12-day Yuletide celebrations, beginning on Christmas Day, would have been in honor of the 12 saints (Jesus’ apostles).

“They didn’t have Christmas trees, so they would have had something called a Yule log,” Lorraine continued. And that would have been hauled in from the woods, wrapped in ribbons and placed on the fire, where it would burn for another 12-days.

“This 12-day event has to do with the 12 saints, and there are 12 foods named after them.” It was all about the spiritual aspect of things.

“Christmas as we know it now is a Victorian invention.” Around Christmas time, we usually have these gigantic garlands with bows and ribbons all over the place in Speke Hall, and that’s not a Tudor garland.

“Even the garlands are distinctive,” says the narrator.

