‘Specialivy and Customcab,’ an EncroChat dealer, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Jamie Lyon of Clovelly Grove was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in cocaine trafficking using an encrypted phone network.

The 30-year-old sold a variety of class A and class B substances under the names Specialivy and Customcab, including ecstasy tablets, cocaine, and cannabis.

Lyon is the most recent person to be jailed as part of the Operation Venetic, also known as Encrochat, probe.

According to Merseyside Police, people charged with Encrochat offences have been sentenced to a total of 670 years in prison.

