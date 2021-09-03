Special Immigrant Visas are granted to 80% of Afghan evacuees in the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

According to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 80 percent of the 40,000 evacuees who have entered the United States through the large airlift from Afghanistan have received Special Immigrant Visas. The remaining 20% are American citizens or permanent residents.

According to the Associated Press, Afghans who worked as translators or in other positions with US forces or NATO in Afghanistan are eligible for the Special Immigrant Visa program. Afghans who are thought to be particularly vulnerable to Taliban attacks, like as journalists and those working for non-governmental organizations, were also eligible to apply for the program.

According to the Associated Press, Mayorkas, who came to the United States as a refugee from Cuba with his family, stressed the United States’ responsibility to protect Afghan allies.

Mayorkas stated, “We have a moral duty to protect them, to help people who have served this nation.”

Following the fall of Kabul, at least 50,000 Afghans are anticipated to be admitted to the US as part of a “enduring commitment” to support people who helped the US military effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, Mayorkas said Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have already passed security screening and landed in the United States to begin the resettlement process. Mayorkas added that the exact number of people who would come and how long it will take are still unknowns as he explained the initiative.

He assured reporters, “Our commitment is unwavering.” “This isn’t something that will happen in the next few weeks. We won’t stop till we’ve achieved our ultimate goal.”

Mayorkas and other Biden administration officials are giving the most thorough account yet of what began as a frenzied and chaotic attempt to evacuate U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and Afghans before American soldiers withdrew on August 30 and the country’s longest war came to an end.

In one of the largest mass evacuations in US history, about 130,000 people were evacuated out of Afghanistan. Many of those individuals are still in transit, undergoing security screening in countries such as Germany, Spain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

According to Mayorkas, the United States expects to absorb at least 50,000 people.