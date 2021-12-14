Spain is updating its travel laws, which will affect minors.

Tourists are being warned about new travel restrictions that impact all minors aged 12 to 15.

The Spanish government establishes and enforces admission requirements for tourists.

Regardless of your reason for travel, if you’re fully vaccinated and traveling from the United Kingdom, you can enter Spain without having to test or quarantine.

France, Spain, Dubai, Germany, and Austria have received the most recent Foreign Office guidance.

If you’re visiting Spain for the first time, you’ll need to provide proof of having properly vaccinated.

Spain will accept proof of COVID-19 immunization issued in the Crown Dependencies as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination issued in the United Kingdom.

At least 14 days previous to departure, you must have received your final immunization dosage.

If you’re traveling with a printed PDF evidence of vaccination status, it must be dated after November 1, 2021 in order to be scanned properly.

Your vaccination appointment card from the NHS is not intended to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to prove your vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated youngsters aged 12 to 15 can get an NHS COVID Pass letter for foreign travel from December 13.

On admission to Spain, children under the age of 12 do not required to present proof of being completely vaccinated.

Before flying or sailing to Spain, everyone (including children under the age of 12) must fill out and sign an online Health Control Form.

You may submit this form in print version before boarding if you do not complete it electronically.