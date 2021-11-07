Spain is looking into the case of 21 people who evacuated the plane after it made an emergency landing.

The improper disembarkation of 21 individuals from a plane that made an emergency medical landing on the island of Mallorca was being investigated by Spanish police on Saturday.

On Friday, an Air Arabia flight from Casablanca to Istanbul was forced to make an emergency landing to attend to a passenger.

When the jet landed, 21 individuals pushed their way out, leading security officials to block the airport temporarily.

Aina Calvo, a government official on the Balearic Islands, said police had detained and taken custody of 12 persons.

Nine people were arrested for illegally exiting the plane, a person who claimed to be sick, the person’s companion, and a person who was arrested for fighting with a plane official.

Police are currently on the lookout for 12 additional suspects.

Investigators are investigating into whether the person who prompted the emergency landing was genuinely sick.

“At this time, all fronts (of the inquiry) are open, and there is no information that allows us to verify that it is an act of unauthorized immigration committed in a scheme,” Ms Calvo said.

“What is unprecedented is when a person becomes ill and 21 people rush onto the airfield and begin rushing around, putting aviation traffic at risk.”