Spain has a new rule, as seven nations have been added to the travel green list.

The Government has announced that India is one of four nations that will be removed from England’s red list as part of a slew of reforms to the traffic light system for foreign travel.

Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have also been removed from the list of high-risk countries.

As a result of the decision, arriving travelers will no longer be compelled to stay in a coronavirus quarantine hotel for 11 nights.

Although Spain has avoided receiving red status, the government is recommending visitors to take a PCR test before flying out of the country.

The red tier will include Mexico, Georgia, and the French overseas departments of La Reunion and Mayotte.

Spain has managed to stay off the list (Owen Humphreys/PA).

Seven nations have been added to the quarantine-free green list: Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania, and Norway.

It was also confirmed, as expected, that newcomers from France will no longer be required to self-isolate.

It will be in line with other other amber nations, with newcomers being required to quarantine at home if they are not completely vaccinated.

The new travel lists go into effect at 4 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the government, the cost of quarantine hotels is rising to “better reflect the additional expenditures involved.”

From August 12, the single traveler tariff will increase from £1,750 to £2,285.

The cost of additional adults sharing a room will increase from £650 to £1,430.

The government is “determined to opening up foreign travel safely, taking advantage of the achievements we’ve made via our successful vaccination campaign,” according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“While we must be careful, today’s adjustments reopen a variety of alternative holiday locations throughout the world, which is good news for both the industry and the traveling public,” he continued.

Grant Shapps, Secretary of Transportation (Tolga Akmen/PA)

Changes to the travel lists, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, are “based on the most recent data and professional public health advice.”

He went on to say that the announcement “demonstrates the need for continuous care,” adding that the red list has been updated to “help protect the success of our vaccination deployment from the possibility of new variations.”

Spain’s inclusion had been feared by the travel sector. “The summary has come to an end.”