Spain and Greece may be added to the new amber plus travel list with France.

Spain and Greece may be added to the government’s new traffic light level, dubbed “amber plus.”

This comes on the heels of a last-minute declaration that fully vaccinated travelers returning to England from France will still be subject to quarantine.

Despite the self-isolation and day eight test requirements being lifted on arrivals from all other amber list countries if someone is double-jabbed or under 18, it was confirmed last week that travellers returning from France will still need to quarantine for 10 days and take two tests after returning to England.

However, there are now fears that Spain and Greece will be added to the ‘amber plus’ list with France.

According to the Metro, the emergence of highly contagious Covid variants has resulted in an increase in cases in both nations.

When asked if Spain would be placed to the amber alert of countries with travel restrictions, commerce minister Paul Scully stated the decision was made “at Cabinet level.”

“They’ll look at the data, and they’ll figure out what’s best to make sure that we keep the virus transmission low, that we keep the transmission of the variations low, because it’s the variants that are really crucial here to figure out how they’re interacting with our vaccine program,” he told Sky News.

When asked if the fact that rates were higher in Spain than in France, where those returning from the nation are no longer free from quarantine, Mr Scully said: “It’s not just about… we try and offer people as much data as we can, but it’s not just about the pure numbers.”

“It’s also about the variants and the manner of variants; for example, we’re looking at how the Beta variant interacts with the AstraZeneca vaccination, which is currently extremely widespread in France.

“And so it is… there are a lot of elements that go into the judgments that are made about travel.”